1 May 2017

Ghana Star (Accra)

Ghana: M.anifest Visits Grandmother's Hometown to Talk Reciprocity

By Alex Ohene

'Hand Dey Go, Hand Dey Come' off his latest effort, Nowhere Cool is a song that has Ghanaian rapper M.anifest talking about reciprocity.

'Hand Dey Go, Hand Dey Come' is slang that suggests mutuality - 'you scratch my back and I'll scratch yours'.

The song features rising star and now frequent collaborator Worlasi and in this flick, we see the two men working hand in hand to reel in the day's catch in the coastal town of Woe.

Woe is a town on the southeastern shores of Ghana which is perhaps best known for its Cape Saint Paul lighthouse. It also happens to be M.anifest's grandmother's hometown.

The song was produced by prolific producer Drvmroll and the video directed by Garth Von Glehn.

