2 May 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Alliance to Defeat Mugabe Comes Under Fire

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Anadolu Agency

OPPOSITION labour leaders on Monday questioned why the MDC-T was allying itself with a former vice president under longtime leader Robert Mugabe.

During Workers Day commemorations in Harare, the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) asked MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai "why they entered into that coalition" with former vice presidentJoice Mujuru.

"In the ZCTU we have no permanent friends or enemies but permanent interests," said ZCTU Secretary General Japhet Moyo.

Tsvangirai said the alliance was meant to boost the opposition's chances of defeating 93-year-old Mugabe, in 2018.

After failed attempts to force the government to uphold workers' rights, the ZCTU and other civil society groups formed a movement, the MDC, in 1999.

ZCTU leaders Morgan Tsvangirai and Gibson Sibanda became MDC leaders.

But Tsvangirai has lately been questioned over his party leadership style, resulting in electoral losses since the year 2000.

Zimbabwe

Army General Chiwenga Warns War Veterans

Zimbabwe's security services will not stand by while rogue elements belittle their Commander-in-Chief, warning that… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.