2 May 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Mwenechanya Decries Shoddy Show of North Teams On Poor Strategies

By Tiwonge Kumwenda

If proper structures and comprehensive strategies are put in place, the northern region will be able to send more teams into the top-flight super league, Chitipa United general secretary Marshall Mwenechanya has opined.

Mwenechanya said the relegation of most of the teams that have been promoted to the super league from the Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) league has been because of lack of concrete strategies on the ground.

"Now that there are three clubs from the region in the league, we need to share ideas and scout players together to boost our survival chances," said Mwenechanya.

For this season, Mzuzu University FC, Moyale Barracks FC and Chitipa United are representing the North in the league.

"We have a lot of talent in the region and well organised clubs, but we always have only two sides surviving. It is frustrating considering the quality of talent we have," said Mwenechanya.

He cited organization of football bonanzas on the part of able clubs as one of the strategies in identifying talented players that they can later sign.

But he said Chitipa United is in the league to stay because they have learnt from other teams' misfortunes, and have laid down strategies to stay afloat.

NRFA chairperson, Lameck Khonje, corroborated with Mwenechanya stressing that it was the association's dream to see more sides get into the league.

"By 2018 we want to have at least six clubs from the northern region, and to achieve that we have started constructing new stadiums like in Karonga and Rumphi where our youngsters will have an opportunity to perfect their skills," said Khonje.

