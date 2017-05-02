Harare — Controversial policies by President Robert Mugabe's government is forcing Zimbabwean university graduates into the streets as vendors because of a lack of jobs, his main rival for the 2018 election said.

Joice Mujuru, who is also Mugabe's former deputy, was speaking at a rally her National People's Party (NPP) held in the capital Harare, where thousands of unemployed youths attended. "The gifts that Mugabe has given Zimbabweans are hunger, pain and joblessness," Mujuru told youths. "University graduates are now selling airtime.

We don't need to continue with that status quo. We must ensure we vote Mugabe out in our large numbers," Mujuru said. Zimbabwe, an economic powerhouse at independence in 1980, and still with the highest literacy rate, has suffered economic collapse over the last two decades with unemployment estimated at over 90 percent.

Critics blame Mugabe and his Zanu-PF for such policies as the land reform programme and indigenization laws. Mujuru urged youth to use their education and mobile voters against the older generation of leaders. Mugabe is aged 93 and has been confirmed as the Zanu-PF candidate next year. "I am 62 years old. You must take advantage of the little time that you have with me to learn about leadership because the future belongs to you," said Mujuru.

Fired from Zanu-PF and government in 2014 for allegedly plotting against Mugabe, she has entered into a coalition with other opposition parties to unseat Mugabe and Zanu-PF. Among these are the Movement for Democratic Change, which has over the years emerged the ruling party's biggest threat only to be torn by divisions.

Mujuru pleaded with youths to register as voters and back the coalition. Previous polls have been affected by apathy as voters stayed away fearing rigging and violence. "You will clean up all the dirt and all the rubbish left behind by the Zanu-PF government."