Zimbabwe: ZPC Kariba Add to Harare City Misery

ZPC Kariba compounded Harare City's woes after edging them 1-0 in a Castle Lager Premiership tie at Morris Depot Stadium on Monday.

Talent Chamboko scored the goal that separated the two sides, profiting from a set-up by big striker Francesco Zekumbawire on 42 minutes.

The victory was Kariba's second having overcome Shabanie Mine in the previous match. It lifted them to sixth place with nine points from five matches.

The result however, means Harare City are still without a win in the campaign so far, having drawn three and lost two. They lie in third place from the bottom with a paltry three points.

Yet the Sunshine City Boys were dominant in the second half in which they could have killed off the match had their front runners been clinical in front of goal.

Chamboko had earlier missed a good opportunity shooting straight into the hands of the goalkeeper from a set up by Raphael Manuvire after 29 minutes.

Harare City also had a good chance on 33 minutes but William Manondo missed a headed opportunity.

And Chamboko made amends three minutes before the break directing a delivery from Zekumbawire on the left beyond the reach of the keeper.

Moments later Honey Chimutimunzeve had his effort tipped over by ZPC Kariba goalkeeper Tendai Hove.

In the second half, Harare City coach Mike Madzivanyika made a double substitution in a bid to rescue the match introducing James Jam for Kuda Kumwala and Kuda Balakasi for Chimutimunzeve.

The Sunshine City Boys launched a series of raids on the visitors' goal with Tendai Samanja coming close on 76 minutes with a powerful long range drive but Hove was equal to the task.

Still, the home team kept asking questions as the sought for an equalizer but Sunday Chidzambwa's men remained resolute in defence.

The ZPC Kariba coach happy with the victory but admitted it was a tough match for both sides.

"It was difficult game for both teams. Very few chances were created by both teams. But our mission was to try and take three points to Kariba and I am happy we did. And we look forward to the next match.

"As a coach, you will never be satisfied and, in our case, there are some areas like defence we need to improve. Our defence is failing to deal with high balls, which I think is an area

we need to work on," said Chidzambwa.

His counterpart Mike Madzivanyika said: "We lost to a team which created one chance and we have four, five chances and we can't put them away.

"We have to go back to training and work on it. It's my big worry that we are creating chances but there is no composure in front of goal," he said.