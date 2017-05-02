2 May 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Shoddy Funding Crippling Development of Athletics in Karonga

By Tiwonge Kumwenda

Poor funding and neglect of grassroots athletics is crippling the development of the sport in the lakeshore district of Karonga, the District Athletics Officer (DAO) has said.

Mike Mbowe who doubles as DAO and instructor for athletics in the district mentioned lack of sponsorship as one of the major factors that has contributed to the youth in the district shunning the sport.

"I have seen young gifted athletes from various schools across Karonga disappearing because there are no proper training equipment and facilities for them to use," he lamented.

He added: "Schools need to show pupils that there is life in athletics and that the sport can play an important role in the society by organizing competitions among sporting activities."

Mbowe appealed to relevant authorities to come in and rescue the sport in the district which is on the brink of collapse.

Karonga District Sports Officer, Pilirani Phiri, corroborated with Mbowe's sentiments.

"The little funding that we receive usually is concentrated on funding football and netball because they are more popular," said Phiri.

