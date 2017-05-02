A GOKWE man went berserk and brutally murdered his uncle, striking him several times with an axe following a misunderstanding over his goats that strayed into the man's homestead and fed on his sorghum.

The incident, which has left Gokwe villagers dumbfounded, occurred last Wednesday. Maruva Simonga from Uswahwengavi Masemo Village under Chief Chireya in Gokwe murdered Jimmison Simonga after his goats fed on his harvested sorghum.

A relative, who refused to be named, said Maruva first attacked the now deceased Simonga's son until he bled from the nose and mouth and fell unconscious.

The relative alleged that all hell broke loose when Simonga leapt to his son's rescue.

Maruva, who was armed with an axe, turned on him and struck him several times on the head.

He died instantly.

"Simonga is my relative and on the fateful day, his goats strayed into Maruva's homestead where they fed on his sorghum which was stored in his granary. This angered Maruva who proceeded to Simonga's homestead where he found his son playing outside and assaulted him until he bled from the nose and mouth.

"The child screamed for help and Simonga came to restrain Maruva but he would have none of it and took an axe and struck him several times on the head until he died," said the relative.

Maruva bragged about the heinous act and cleaned the blood with his uncle's clothes before chasing all relatives away threatening to kill them.

"Maruva said he did not want any relative to be close or he will attack them with the same axe. He then guarded the corpse until the police came and arrested him," said the source.

Chief Chireya confirmed the incident saying Maruva was arrested and taken to Gokwe Police Station.

"The police were here today (Sunday) with Maruva for indications. Maruva murdered his uncle in cold blood. The two had a misunderstanding after Simonga's goats strayed into Maruva's homestead and ate his sorghum which he had harvested.

"He then struck him with an axe on the head and he died instantly. Simonga's body was then taken to Gokwe District Hospital mortuary," he said.

Acting Midlands police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende could neither confirm nor deny the incident.

"I am not aware of the incident. I will get hold of the responsible station and get the details of the matter," she said.

Meanwhile, the desire to smoke proved costly for a Mufakose man after he was killed for snatching a cigarette from a neighbour, writes our Senior Court Reporter Tendai Rupapa.

Joshua Ndawala (39) of Mukumbadzetse Street, saw his neighbour Simbarashe Raphel Ibrahim (27), smoking outside his house.

He snatched the cigarette and started smoking it.

This angered Ibrahim who knocked him down.

Ibrahim was arrested and recently brought to court charged with murder.

After perusal of the docket by the Prosecutor-General's Office, the charge was amended to culpable homicide in light of evidence gathered by the police.

Ibrahim, who is on bail, will now stand trial on May 10 before magistrate Mr Hoseah Mujaya.

The State is alleging that on January 7 at around 11am, Ibrahim was seated outside his house smoking.

Ndawala approached him, snatched the cigarette and started smoking it.

This did not go down well with Ibrahim who then charged towards Ndawala, the State alleged.

He allegedly pushed Ndawala to the ground and kicked him twice before taking back his cigarette.

Ndawala lost consciousness.

Ibrahim left him lying on the ground.

He was later informed by other neighbours that Ndawala was still uncon- scious.

Ibrahim went back to the scene and saw Ndawala lying lifeless.

It is further alleged that the crowd that had gathered threatened to assault Ibrahim before he was whisked away by Zivai Musarurwa.

He took him to Marimba Police Station.

Police detectives attended the scene.

They took Ndawala to a nearby clinic, the court heard.

Ndawala was referred to Harare Central Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to the post-mortem report, Ndawala's death was due to brain oedemia (head trauma).