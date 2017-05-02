Kenya: Okwemba Rescues Sofapaka At Toyoyo

Veteran striker Charles Okwemba on Monday scored a 90th minute equalizer as Sofapaka salvaged a 1-1 draw against Bandari in a SportPesa Premier League match played at the Camp Toyoyo grounds in Nairobi's Jericho estate.

Bandari seemed headed for a win after they took an 88th minute lead courtesy of Wilberforce Lugogo penalty before Batoto ba Mungu rallied to rescue a precious point. Okwemba hit the winner against former club AFC Leopards in their last outing.

This was the second league match to be played at the small-sized grounds.

At the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos County, newcomers Nakumatt and Kakamega Homeboyz played out a goalless draw in another league encounter.

Sofapaka coach Sam Ssimbwa praised his charges for their' never say attitude noting that it will help in coming matches this season.

"It was a match that came to life in the final minutes and a loss would have been an unfair result for my boys. Recovering from conceding a goal in the last minute is not easy and this shows out mental strength," the tactician said.

The evenly poised encounter saw both teams rely on counter attacks in a cagey opening minutes. Bandari's Moses Odhiambo and Dan Sserunkuma caused problems for Sofapaka early on with the Ugandan striker impressing with his marauding runs.

The homeside eventually settled and Okwemba almost put his side ahead in the 11th minute but his bended free kick was well saved by Bandari keeper Wilson Obungu.

Obungu was twice called to action by Salim Gichuki who forced brilliant saves from the dockers' goalie. Sofapaka were forced into a change just before halftime as Moses Odhiambo picked up a knee injury.