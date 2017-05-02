The price of donkeys in Kenya has doubled following the legalisation of trade in and consumption of donkey meat.

Before donkey meat consumption was legalised in 2012, the prices for the draught animals has risen steadily, driven by market outlets like abattoirs that are licensed to slaughter and export donkey meat.

There is increased demand for donkey meat in China, and two specialised abattoirs one each in Baringo and Nakuru Counties, have been built.

"Before the government licensed the two abattoir to slaughter and export the donkey meat, the traders and farmers used to sell animals at Ksh6,000 ($60) each but they are now fetching more than Ksh20,000 ($200), each" said Richard Kiptoo, a donkey trader.

A new business opportunity has emerged with traders buying donkeys from farmers in Kajiado, Naivasha and Turkana for sale to the abattoirs.

The trade has also elicited interest in Tanzania, where some farmers have reported theft of donkeys that they believe are being smuggled to Kenya.

Mike Baker, chief executive officer of the Donkey Sanctuary, said the high demand for donkey meat had led to increased poaching. Brooke East African, an association that deals with the welfare of donkeys, reports that donkey theft has increased since the business to export donkey meat picked up in Kenya.

Cases of theft of donkeys have increased in various parts of the country with the association saying about 170 and 140 donkeys were stolen in Kajiado and Nakuru Counties respectively last year.

Before trade in donkey meat was legalised in Kenya in 2012, unscrupulous traders at popular meat eateries around Nairobi would routinely fend off claims that they were dealing in the commodity.

Farmers in places like Naivasha and Limuru would wake up to find their beasts of burden missing only for skeletons to be found in bushes long after the steak had been taken to unmarked outlets. Now, some butcheries list donkey meat on their menu.

According to the Kenya Meat Control Amendment Act of 2012, meat from donkeys and horses is listed as fit for human consumption despite it being a taboo in most Kenya communities to eat donkey meat.

Only a few communities in the north of the country traditionally ate donkey meat.

Health and veterinary experts say the certification followed a study that found the meat was not harmful to human health.

However, most of the meat is slaughtered and exported to China and Vietnam, where it is believed to have medicinal attributes against cancer, insomnia and clogged blood vessels.

China is now targeting Kenya and South Africa as potential suppliers of the commodity after Niger and Burkina Faso, who were its main suppliers, banned exports.

The countries were concerned that indiscriminate slaughter of donkeys was hurting transport of goods, mostly in remote regions.

Last year, Egypt increased export of donkey meat to China after the two countries signed an exports deal.

The Kenyan government has supported construction of abattoirs in Naivasha and Mogotio towns in Nakuru and Baringo counties respectively where donkey meat will be packaged for export.

The Baringo abattoir, which was constructed at a cost of Ksh350 million ($3.5 million) processes about 100 donkeys a day whereas the Naivasha one targets 150 donkeys a day.

Livestock Principal Secretary Andrew Tuimur said farmers were now being sensitised to the donkey economy, including proper husbandry.

"The setting up of abattoirs should set a precedent to farmers to venture into this business. I encourage farmers start their own breeding farms for export and tocreate wealth," Dr Tuimur said.