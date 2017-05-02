Zimbabwe: Upcoming Musician On Aids Campaign

Tawanda Marwizi — Upcoming musician Jah Victory real name Collette Hodera has roped in Baba Harare for an HIV and Aids song to be released next week. Titled "Wakandibaya", the song was recorded at Maselo studios.

Jah Victory has since struck a deal with a UK medical doctor Dr Jewel Jacobs who has offered to assist him in spreading the campaign. The musician said the song will feature on his coming album "Kumafaro".

"I have since realised that several youths are engaging in sexual activities leading to the spread of HIV and Aids," he said.

He was optimistic that his campaign would reach several youths.

"It is encouraging that we have people like Dr Jewel who have come to assist in the campaign. For now we managed to do it with Baba Harare but more artists are coming on board," he said.

Jacobs said they will also assist young musicians to create awareness through songs.

"Music is a communication that is powerful and we decided to assist the young musician in the campaign," she said.

She is hopeful that the song will do justice in educating youngsters who are prone to the disease.

Apart from the song the musician is set to release an album "Kumafaro" that will have several tracks that include "Kumafaro", "Anotamba", "Vadzimu Vangu", "Nherera", and "Ndakazviparira" among others.

"That is my first album that will be recorded at Maselo productions. I think people will like it as most of the songs are party songs," he said.

He said he would continue with his sermons on HIV and Aids to ensure a free HIV and Aids generation.

"I believe with the help of other musicians we can take several steps ahead in creating awareness campaigns. I am optimistic that these campaigns will contribute in creating a free Aids generation," he said.