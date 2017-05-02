THE three notorious armed robbers who were last Friday arrested after terrorising residents between March and April this year in spates of robberies around the city now face new charges of murder.

The trio, Tapiwa Chimhute, aged 29, Anywhere Madala, 27, and Simbarashe Machiritsa, 40, were arrested at their girlfriends' homes following a tip off from members of the public.

Chimhute, Madala and Machiritsa appeared before Gweru magistrate Elizabeth Magomori on Saturday facing five counts of robbery.

But the State applied for further detention after prosecutors indicating they needed to further investigate the trio on two murder charges.

It is alleged the three went to a gold mine in Kadoma a few weeks ago where they killed a security guard using a 303 rifle.

The trio are also accused of committing another murder in the mining town of Zvishavane.

Magistrate Magomori granted the application for further detention and remanded the matter to May 2.

Prosecutors told the court that between March and April this year, Chimhute, Madala and Machiritsa would put on woollen masks, arm themselves with machetes, guns and knives before breaking into people's homes in Athlone, Clonsilla and Riverside among other Gweru suburbs.

They would threaten their victims before robbing them of cellphones, electrical gadgets cash and other goods.

Using the same modus operandi, the accused allegedly broke into three other houses in Gweru and a mine in Shurugwi where they got away with a VW Golf car and more than $25, 000 cash.

The three were arrested at their girlfriends' places in Ascot Infill suburb where five rifles, a pistol, $6 000 cash and VW vehicle were recovered.