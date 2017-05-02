Govt Pledges To Clear Unpaid Salaries As Somalia Marks Labour Day With Calls By Union To Improve Workers Conditions

Somalia on Monday joined the rest of the world to mark Labour day with workers union leaders demanding that civil servants be cleared lf any unpaid salaries.

According to Hassan Abshirow of the National Workers Union in the last 19 years Somali civil servants had not been paid in 63 months.

Prime Minister Hassan Khayre who graced the occassion in Mogadishu promised to clear unpaid salaries going back to January next week.

Khayre also promised that the government will be timely in paying civil servants.

"The Government is committed to pay wages and salaries regularly, as we also ask workers' hand in ensuring their rights" Khayre said.

Labour and Social Services Salah Ahmed Jama told workers that the government will prevent immigration of unskilled jobs that can be done by locals.

"We will not allow any foreigner to have a job that any Somali person can handle" the Minister said.

The Somalia Workers Union boss Abshirow lamented on the work place hazard faced by civil servants in attacks attributed to Alshabaab.

According to the union civil servants continue to be targetted by the militant group.

Delayed payment of salaries continue to be a major challenge to the government which has not much revenue beside ports and airports