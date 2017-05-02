THE Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU), arguably the country's largest labour umbrella body, has insisted that it is still "very much in politics".

The union has faced charges by the ruling Zanu PF party of siding with the opposition MDC-T which the labour movement helped form.

Speaking during the 2017 Workers Day celebrations held in Dzivaresekwa stadium in Harare, Monday, ZCTU President Peter Mutasa, said the union has always been in politics.

"We are always asked by a lot of people if we are in politics or not, and I think, from what we have said here, it is now clear that we are very political.

"I want to confirm to the nation that ZCTU has always been in politics and we have not changed," he said.

Earlier in his address, the ZCTU leader had attacked President Robert Mugabe, accusing the veteran leader of trampling upon the rights of workers and the whole nation in order to retain power.

"I want to challenge all those who were born before us the young generation to give me the difference between Zimbabwe today and the Rhodesia of 1962," he said.

"You will see that there is no difference. Try and find the difference between the colonial police and our Zimbabwe Republic Police; again, you will not see the difference.

"Spot the difference between the Rhodesian Amy and our Zimbabwe National Army; when we are beaten in our homes and at schools. For example, at the Midland State University, students are crying.

"This is the reason why government has not attended this event because they know that they have nothing to say to workers."

This year's workers' day commemorations come at a time when there is a sharp increase of job losses and deterioration of working conditions for the few who still have jobs.

Commentators say formal and informal workers have been reduced to virtual slaves being paid way below the poverty datum line while their welfare is being totally ignored because of an economy barely managing to avoid complete collapse.