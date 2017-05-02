Somalia: Farmaajo to Visit Addis Ababa

Somali President Abdullahi is set to visit Ethiopia this week, a source has told Radio Dalsan The revelation came on the day when Farmaajo received credentials from the new Ethiopian ambassador to Somalia on Sunday.

This comes in the wake of a buzz on social media over talk ofcold relation between Addis and new Farmaajo administration. Farmaajo is expected to visit Addis ahead of the London Conference.

This will be his first official visit to Ethiopia and the sixth foreign visit since he was elected in February. He is expected to meet Premier Hailemariam Desalegn and other government officials in Addis Ababa to discuss bilateral relations between the two neighbouring countries