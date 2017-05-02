Somalia: Minister Osman Calls for Journalists to Undergo Security Training As SIMHA Launches Safety Workshop.

Information Minister Abdirahman Osman has called on Somali journalists to take on security training to enable safer coverage of news. The minister was speaking at the opening of a safety and security workshop organised by Somalia Independent Media Houses Association in Mogadishu.

SIMHA chairman Hassan Geesey noted that Somalia is one of the most dangerous countries for a practising journalist.

"Somali journalists continue to face risks in their job" Geesey told partipants at the workshop. The theee day training is sponsored by FOJO media Institute and IMS. Journalists will be given basic training on first aid and assessing security situation at work.