1 May 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Minister Osman Calls for Journalists to Undergo Security Training As SIMHA Launches Safety Workshop.

Tagged:

Related Topics

Information Minister Abdirahman Osman has called on Somali journalists to take on security training to enable safer coverage of news. The minister was speaking at the opening of a safety and security workshop organised by Somalia Independent Media Houses Association in Mogadishu.

SIMHA chairman Hassan Geesey noted that Somalia is one of the most dangerous countries for a practising journalist.

"Somali journalists continue to face risks in their job" Geesey told partipants at the workshop. The theee day training is sponsored by FOJO media Institute and IMS. Journalists will be given basic training on first aid and assessing security situation at work.

Somalia

Al-Shabaab 'Kills Recruits Suspected of Espionage'

Kenyans who had been recruited into Al-Shabaab are being killed in a worrying manner, the government says. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.