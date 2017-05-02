Kenya: Triple Car Crash Sends 10 to Hospital

Photo: Eric Matara/The Nation

Residents look at one of the vehicles involved in a crash on the Nakuru-Kabarak road on May 1, 2017.

At least 10 people were seriously injured after they were involved in a triple car crash on the Nakuru-Kabarak road.

The 7 pm incident that occurred near Kabarak University involved a matatu, a Toyota Premio and a Probox.

"The driver of the Toyota Premio who was heading to Nakuru was overtaking when the accident occurred," Mr Noah Kiprotich, an eye witness, said.

Rongai OCPD Japheth Kioko confirmed the incident and said there were no deaths.

"Those injured have been rushed to hospital (Nakuru Level Five) for treatment but no deaths reported," he said.