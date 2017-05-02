South Africa: Late for the Match - Speedster Clocked At 237km/H Tells Police

Ekurhuleni metro police arrested five motorists in Bedfordview and Edenvale on Monday morning for driving above the 120km/h speed limit, an official said.

A 41-year-old man with three teenage passengers was arrested for driving 237km/h in a Nissan Skyline GTR sport, Ekurhuleni metro police spokesperson Lieutenant Kobeli Mokheseng said in a statement.

They claimed they were late for a soccer match.

Four other speedsters were arrested after driving between 166km/h and 181km/h.

One claimed he was late for a meeting in Durban.

All five were released on R1 500 bail each.

They are expected to appear in the Germiston Magistrate's Court soon, Mokheseng said.

Source: News24