1 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Nyanga Hostage Drama Draws to a Close

Police are combing the Shoprite supermarket in Nyanga Junction for any suspects in connection to a hostage drama that played out in the store on Monday afternoon.

It is undetermined how many robbers were involved in the hostage and if some robbers managed to fled the scene or is still inside the building, police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said in a statement.

A 25-year-old suspect has been arrested and several people released.

The suspect, a security guard, was injured during a shoot-out with security personnel.

He is in a critical condition in a nearby hospital, Potelwa said.

No additional injuries have been reported.

