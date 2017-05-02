1 May 2017

Uganda: 2,500 Mothers, Children Receive Free Medical Care

By Sadat Mbogo

Wakiso — At least 2,500 people including expectant mothers, school girls and children from villages of Jandira, Nabitosi, Sokolo and Luwule in Wakiso District have received free medical treatment and check-up at The Source of Light Primary School in Jandira village, Sokolo parish in Kasanje Sub-county, Wakiso District.

This was at a health camp organized by Rotary Club of Makindye in partnership with Medipharm Sales Limited, Directorate of Uganda Police Health Services, PACE, Kiboko Group of Companies and Birthing Kit Foundation (Australia).

Ms Elizabeth Luwugge, the President, Rotary Club of Makindye said the camp was aimed at celebrating the national Rotary Family Health Day through offering health education, free HIV/AIDS counseling and testing, cancer and sickle cell screening, dental and eye care, family planning services, drug dispensing and distribution of free Mama kits to expectant mothers and sanitary pads to school going girls.

She said in an interview with this reporter that giving health support to the community is part of their corporate social responsibility as an organisation.

"We are providing free medical care and at the same time sensitise the communities to keep their environment clean as a preventive measure to control diseases," Ms Luwugge added.

