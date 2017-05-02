Dar es Salaam — The Alliance for Change and Transparency (ACT-Wazalendo) has faulted President John Magufuli's decision to forgive those who will confess to having used fake academic certificates. Addressing a press conference yesterday, ACT-Wazalendo's Secretary for Ideology, Publicity and Public Communication, Mr Ado Saibu, said forging an academic certificate was a crime that could only be determined by a court of law.

"I dare say that our President disregarded the Constitution by announcing that he would forgive culprits who will admit forging academic certificates. Let organs that have jurisdiction on the matter do their job," he told journalists.

Mr Shaibu said the Constitution gave the President the authority to pardon people who had been convicted of criminal offences, but not pardon people suspected to have committed criminal offences but who were yet to be charged before a court of law.

"If this habit is entertained, we are going to create a nation that follows the whims of individuals instead of the rule of law."

A Dar es Salaam-based lawyer, Mr Devi Wambura, concurred with ACT-Wazalendo, saying the President had no powers to pardon suspected criminals.

"Everyone should be deemed innocent until proven otherwise by a court of law," he noted.

He added that this power was vested solely on the courts, which should be left to determine whether people accused of criminal offences were guilty or not.

But another lawyer, Mr Ben Ishabakaki, a lawyer, said the President was right because, in his capacity as the head of government, which is the suspects' employer, he had decided to settle the matter before it entered the legal process.

"It is true that the President has no authority to pardon people charged with criminal offences, but in this case no one has been charged," he told The Citizen by telephone.

He added that Dr Magufuli was just trying to resolve the matter before legal action is instituted against the culprits.

Mr Ishabakaki criticised remarks made by the Minister of State in the President's Office (Public Service Management and Good Governance), Ms Angellah Kairuki, made while submitting her report to the President.

"Is being a politician or presidential appointee an excuse for disregarding the law?" he asked.