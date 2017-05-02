Uganda: Murder Trial - Here's Why Desh Kananura Walked Free

The moment the judge issued the not guilty verdict at around 4pm on Friday in courtroom number six of the criminal division of the High court, the acquitted, five in number, broke into smiles, tears and hugs.

The quintet in the dock on Friday was accused of beating to death Badru Kateregga, an attendant at Panamera bar, some five years ago. The accused were Andrew Kananura aka Desh, the proprietor of Panamera bar; his brother Raymond Kananura; Cyrus Maganda and security guards Samuel Muzolewa and Jacob Onyango.

In fact, after the acquittal, a smiling Desh told journalists that he had the Almighty to thank.

"It has been five years," he said. "I cannot thank the Almighty God more for making this [judgment]."

The detail of the murder charge, which the accused beat in court,was that on September 30,2012, the principal suspect; Desh, his co-accused and others still at large, while at Panamera bar, beat and killed Kateregga for receiving and concealing a tip of Shs 30,000 from a customer.

JUDGE ACCUSED OF BIAS

But as the five celebrated their victory, senior principal state attorney, Jane Okuo Kajuga, who tried for months to pin the five to the murder of Kateregga using 10 witnesses, said that either the trial judge Joseph Murangira had failed to do his job or he was simply biased.

"It is our considered opinion that he [judge] did not evaluate the evidence at all. We don't understand how he came to this conclusion," Kajuga, who is also the spokesperson of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP), said.

"The evidence on record was sufficient for court to make a finding of guilt," she added.

From the start of his judgment, Justice Murangira had signaled that he would absolve the accused. Perhaps in a statement of intent earlier in his judgment, Murangira delved into areas other judges would rather not touch. He dismissed the postmortem report, which defined the cause of Kateregga's death. The postmortem report was written by renowned pathologist Dr Sylvester Onzivua.

During trial, Onzivua told court that the cause of Kateregga's death was assault resulting from extensive injuries of blunt force trauma characterized by bruises and abrasions that were all over his body.

But Murangira dismissed the report altogether. He argued that although the report was done by two doctors, only Onzivua appended his signature to it.

Onzivua, during his testimony, explained that anomaly. He said the second doctor was an intern on training and, therefore, was not required to sign. But Murangira wasn't convinced.

"By the second doctor not signing it, it means that he was not in agreement with the findings. Or one can infer that that postmortem was done by the student doctor and Onzivua just simply signed it. That creates doubts about the report," Murangira said.

EVIDENCE CONTESTED

The bespectacled judge then poked holes into the evidence of the prosecution's star witness, Samuel Taika, who claimed to have witnessed the fatal beating of Kateregga.

Murangira said the witness contradicted himself and hence cannot be believed. Reading his un-typed judgment, Murangira pointed out that on intense cross-examination by the accuseds' lawyers, Taika told court that he saw Desh pulling Kateregga from the bar and took him behind "bar one, searched and beat him," yet in his police statement he stated that Desh instructed the guards to pull the deceased out of the bar.

"In court, he [Taika] said it was police who searched the deceased yet in the police statement he said it was the guards who undressed the deceased,"

Murangira said. He concluded that Taika's statement was grossly contradictory and it appeared he had been told the story by a fellow employee, Kenneth Kirenzi, who was not called to testify.

"There is doubt as to whether statements recorded from witnesses who were not called in court were true or false," he said.

The judge noted that in his testimony, Taika said that during the incident he was standing in front of bar one and saw Desh and his bodyguard flog Kateregga but Ann Kabulani, the police officer who drew the sketch plan of the scene of crime, said "one could not see behind bar one if one was in front."

Murangira also cast doubt on whether Kateragga was actually murdered at Panamera bar, as prosecution alleged. He relied on the evidence of police officer Stephen Kalyegyira who was on guard at Panamera on the night of the alleged death.

The judge said that when Kalyegyira left work at Panamera and reported back to Kira Road police station, he didn't report the incident (beating). This, according to the judge, meant that nothing happened at the bar yet in the same go he believed defence witnesses who said they saw a mob beating the accused when Desh was not there.

The evidence of Grace Davis Pande, the investigating officer of the case, didn't escape the wrath of Murangira, who dismissed it, saying he only included Desh on the charge sheet because he had a grudge with him over a tractor he [Desh] sold to him.

Murangira faulted the state for failing to call key witnesses like Kirenzi and senior police officers who Desh communicated with as he flew out of the country immediately after the murder. He rubbished prosecutors Kajuga and Alice Kawuka Komuhangi's explanation that they couldn't produce the said witnesses because their lives were under threat.

"It is hard to believe that even senior police officers who have guns failed to give evidence saying they were threatened by the accused. This weakened the prosecution case," he said.

Kajuga said the DPP will appeal the ruling.