South Africa: Alleged Coup Planner Back in Court

The man accused of attempting to assassinate President Jacob Zuma, members of the Gupta family and Cabinet ministers, is expected back in court on Tuesday.

Elvis Ramosebudi, 23, was arrested in Midrand on Wednesday and is charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

News24 contained copies of letters which mentioned the Gupta brothers Ajay, Rajesh and Atul, SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni, Cogta Minister Des van Rooyen, State Security Minister David Mahlobo, National Prosecuting Authority boss Shaun Abrahams, Zuma's son Duduzani, Sars boss Tom Moyane and former Eskom boss Brian Molefe as possible targets.

A second letter, focusing on "white monopoly capital targets", mentioned axed deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas, former public protector Thuli Madonsela, former MP Vytjie Mentor and former GCIS CEO Themba Maseko.

The Hawks previously said that in October last year they intercepted communication material of possible assassinations which were being planned where various members of Cabinet, state-owned entities and prominent South Africans were listed as targets.

According to the Hawks, the suspect is a founding member of the Anti-State Capture Death Squad Alliance (ASCDSA) and he was arrested "while he was busy explaining to donors how the assassination of state capture beneficiaries was going to be carried out by the undercover coup plot snipers".

Nineteen individuals were targeted and their names will only be divulged in court, the Hawks previously said.

At his appearance in the Johannesburg Magistrate court on Friday, Ramosebudi said he is unemployed and would request assistance from Legal Aid.

Magistrate Vincent Ratshibvumo postponed the matter for Ramosebudi to meet with a Legal Aid attorney to discuss whether he will apply for bail or not.

He remains in custody.

News24