Rwanda: Weekend Fire Leaves Two Children Dead

Rwanda National Police (RNP) has warned the public against illegal dealings in petrol, and diesel following a weekend fire incident which left two children dead in Muhima, Nyarugenge District.

The Sunday fire was caused by petrol and diesel that had been kept in the house, according to Police.

The deceased children's parents sustained severe burns and are currently under intensive medical care at the University Teaching Hospital of Kigali (CHIK).

"Inflammable liquids such as petrol, diesel and kerosene are strictly sold at petrol stations not in houses or elsewhere; operations are underway to arrest anyone running these dangerous black markets," said Supt. Emmanuel Hitayezu, police spokesperson for the City of Kigali.

Meanwhile, during an operation conducted Sunday in Muhima against illegal sale of inflammable petroleum products, police seized about 50 litres of diesel, twelve empty jerrycans that were being used in the illegal business, and arrested two people in connection with the act.

"Many fire outbreaks occur because some people are unaware or careless when working with flammables." he noted.

"There are people who buy and store petrol, diesel and paraffin in their home or near fire yet these are the most combustible liquids that can easily ignite fire," he said.

He warned that operations will continue against such illegal dealings, and appealed to the general public to join efforts against such by buying these products from petrol stations and report people involved in the black market.