2 May 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Henri Van Breda Back in Court

Murder accused Henri van Breda is expected back in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday.

Van Breda, 22, pleaded not guilty to axing his parents and brother to death, seriously injuring his sister and defeating the ends of justice.

He alleges an intruder wearing a balaclava, gloves and dark clothes was behind the attack and that he had heard other voices of people speaking Afrikaans in their home in the De Zalze Estate in Stellenbosch in January 2015.

Henri claimed that after a fight with the axe-wielding intruder, the man had escaped.

At his previous court appearance on Wednesday, advocate Pieter Botha, for Henri van Breda, argued that thee windows in the Van Breda family's former dining room are big enough for an burglar to gain entry to the home.

It would be possible for someone to climb over the fence and onto or out of the estate via the gate leading to the neighbouring airfield, he said at the time.

At an inspection of the De Zalze home, defence lawyer Lorinda van Niekerk demonstrated how easy it was to access the Van Breda house. She easily scaled a wall and gate.

Blood droplets were also noted in photo evidence near one of the side gates, and was found on the wall of an adjacent property. This wall is opposite the room in which Rudi was hacked to death.

