Former Western Cape police commissioner Arno Lamoer and his co-accused, who are accused of money laundering and corruption, are expected back in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday.

Lamoer and three brigadiers - Darius van der Ross, Sharon Govender and her husband Colin Govender - together with businessman Salim Dawjee, face 109 charges of corruption, racketeering and money laundering involving R1.6m.

Some of the charges related to criminal activity around firearms and ammunition. They all pleaded not guilty.

On Wednesday, the court heard that Dawjee paid for petrol, car rentals, flight tickets and new cars for the four police officials involved. Using bank statements, slips and other documents, Hawks investigator Wynand Wessels showed the court a pattern of payments between Dawjee, van der Ross, Sharon Govender and her husband Collin Govender.

Dawjee allegedly paid the police officials in exchange for "special favours".

