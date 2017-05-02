1 May 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Minister for Health Receives University of Genaina Vice Chancellor

Khartoum — The Minister for health, Bahar Idris Abou Gardha, on Monday received the Vice Chancellor for Genaina University, professor Al Tayeb Ali Ahmed who briefed the minister on the efforts exerted by the university to help boost the health system in the country through its researches on diseases and epidemics in the country.

The minister was also briefed on the efforts of the university to help with efforts seeking to spread the culture of prevention and community health and to stave off endemic diseases, AIDS and malaria.

The university is also coordinating with the ministry of health in training specialists and other health cadres and building the capacity of health establishment in the state and in localizing cure and medical treatment in the state.

The meeting also reviewed the requirements of the University of Genaina and in providing the university hospital with equipment and specialized medical cadres.

The minister commended the role played by the university in the health domain and promised to provide the needs of the university hospital.

