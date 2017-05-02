Khartoum — The Minister of Investment Mudathir Abdul-Ghani Abdul -Rahman met, at his office Monday, the delegation of Salim Karoub Group of Indonesia, one of the largest international companies in agriculture and agro-industrial field headed by Mohamed Al-Ashami, in the presence of the Indonesian Ambassador to Sudan.

The head of the delegation said that their visit to Sudan came within the framework of the technical studies conducted by the company in preparation for the agricultural investment in Sudan, pointing out that the delegation, which consists of experts, will make field visits to Nahrel-Nil and Gezira states to stand on some agricultural areas there, calling for enabling the group to own sufficient agricultural land for its production projects.

The Minister of Investment welcomed the Indonesian Salim group, referring to Sudan huge agricultural and industrial advantages as well as the economic developments after the lifting of the US economic embargo, pointing out to the huge investment flows to Sudan, urging the group to take advantage of the investment climate and opportunities available in the country.

A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Ministry of Investment and Salim Group in the field of agricultural production and industry. The ministry was signed by Dr. Necmettin Hassan Ibrahim, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Investment, and Salem Karoub, head of the delegation.

The memorandum of understanding asserted embarking on the implementation of the group agricultural projects in the country as well as the agricultural industry and the work on the export of its products. The delegation will stand, through a joint technical committee, on a number of agricultural sites.