Sudan, Belarus Sign Co-Operation Agreement On Minerals

Khartoum — The Ministry of Minerals signed Monday a joint cooperation agreement with the Belarusian Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Protection.

The Minister of Minerals, Dr. Ahmed Mohamed Sadiq Al-Karuri signed on behalf of his ministry whereas the Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Protection signed for the Belarusian side. The agreement included 5 key issues investment, environmental studies, development of laboratory, cooperation in the field of legislation and modern technologies.

The Director General of the Public Geological Research Corporation Dr. Mohamed Abu Fatima Abdullah explained, in press statement after the signing, that the agreement comprised five axes investment in the industrial and agricultural minerals and precious metals associated with them, the second axis included environmental studies and the study of modern techniques for the treatment of traditional mining waste and how to get rid of them and to find alternatives, while the third axis focused on the laboratory support and development, finding ways of joint cooperation in bringing new technologies and the training of technical staff on them. The fourth axis encompasses cooperation in policy and legislative action and ways to develop them to be more attractive for the investment in natural resources, especially mineral resources and the fifth axis covered cooperation in bringing and use of satellites by taking advantage of the Belarusian experience in the field of space and remote sensing.

Dr. Abu Fatima stressed that the implementation of these agreements would take place through an executive committee composed by the Ministry of Minerals and its Belarusian counterpart, pointing to the tendency to take advantage of the minerals found in the Red Sea coast, particularly the salt to work on finding new technologies to extract more than one type of salt from the Red Sea coast.