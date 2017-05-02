Sudan: Mechanism Between Khartoum State and Ndjamena Municipality for Follow Up Implementation of Twinship Formed

Khartoum — Executive Program between Khartoum State and Ndjamena Municipality was signed, Monday, where Governor of Khartoum State, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Rahim Mohamed Hussein signed for Khartoum State and Mayor of Ndjamena, Maryam Guma'a signed for Ndjamena Municipality.

The executive program includes cooperation in areas of physical planning, infrastructure, health, sanitation , capacity development, culture and media.

The two sides also agreed to form a high committee assigned to follow up implementation of the executive program.

Minister of Education of Khartoum State, Dr Farah Mustafa , the Commissioner at the State Headquarters, Al-Radhi Sa'ad and the Secretary-General of the Government of Khartoum State Mohamed Mustafa attended the signing ceremony.