Sudan: Committee On Implementation of 'No for Drug Initiative' Meets At the Council of Ministers Building

Khartoum — The Committee set to implement an initiative duped "no for destruction of families, youth brains" held a meeting here Monday under the chairmanship of Dr. Hashim Abdul Salam, the Secretary General for the Higher Council for Music and Acting professions, stressing the importance of carrying out this initiative as drugs are considered the most serious threat to the community

The committee concluded by recommending convening of a huge gathering that would be observed the same day in all the states of the country to mark the occasion and to draw attention to the threat of the drugs and narcotics, using to this end, all available media outlet.

It also said all artists, singers and people of letter should be involved in the initiative which will be coupled by delivery of lectures and forums to interact and to enlighten the public on the threat of drugs and narcotics.