Sudan: Parliament Commends FM Statement Before the Legislatures

Khartoum — The Parliament on Monday approved the statement by the Minister for Foreign Affairs, professor Ibrahim Ghandour, on the new developments in Sudan's foreign policy, with the minister stressing that one of the highlights of last year's foreign policy developments was the State visit by President Omar Bashir to Ethiopia where a number of agreements were signed, thus contributing to expanding the circle of interests between the two peoples.

The minister pointed out in his statement to the developments in Sudan's foreign policy with Arab and African states and spreading of the diplomatic representation with a number of Arab and sister countries. He said the ministry would stress on boosting relations with other countries and development some strategic and economic partnership that would take into consideration first and foremost Sudan's national interests.

He said Sudan's foreign policy developments included continuation to develop relation with Asian and European and European Union countries and to its efforts for arrangement so exchange of visits with the United States of America.

He said one important development was the dossier on exit strategy for the African Union United Nations Peace Keeping mission in Darfur UNAMD and their departure from 14 areas in Darfur region.

The minister referred to the meeting of the joint political consultation committee between Egypt and the Sudan which convened in Khartoum on April the 20th 2017 and which the minister said, discussed in a frank and open manner issues of concern and differences saying a documented agreement was reached to resolve all pending issues.

He said given the sensitivity of the Sudan-Egypt dossier, it was agreed to resolve them with wisdom and caution, saying this would take place in coordination with all concerned bodies in the country.

He also stressed that reciprocity in treatment would be applied.

With regards to South Sudan, the minister stressed, Sudan backs the peace process in that country and with regard to reports on the return of south Sudan, the minister said south Sudan is now an independent state and that Sudan would work to implement agreement that were signed in 2012 between the two sides and that this was a dossier that would be handled politically.

On the Libya question the minister said the Sudan is for a untied Libya and that it would work to uproot the negative aspect in coordination with the Libyan authorities, stressing that Sudan was following closely the negative role played by Darfur regel movements in this dossier.

Members of the parliament have commended the statement delivered by the Minister and stressed the importance of exchange of visits between the Sudan and other countries, expressing hope that the south Sudan-Sudan dossier and the Sudan-Egypt dossier should be handled with care and wisdom.