Khartoum — The Minister of Oil and Gas Dr. Mohamed Zayid Awad has discussed with the Belarusian delegation visiting the country these days under the chairmanship of the Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Kovkhuto Andrei the road map signed between the two countries to implement a number of agreements including oil, gas, power, electricity, education, training, agriculture and justice.

In a meeting with the Belarusian delegation on Sunday, the minister referred to the agreement between Sudan and Belarus on joint cooperation in the field of oil and related industries, adding that Sudan has put 15 oil fields for investment, in addition to the work on the oil fields development, adding that the Belarusian President during his visit to Sudan determined 10 major projects developed by Belarus for investment in Sudan including the oil and gas sector, stressing his country's readiness to enforce joint projects supporting by the political will between the two countries for the benefit of the two peoples.

The Minister of Oil said that the relationship with Belarus had begun since the early 1990s and the efforts of the Joint Ministerial Committee had succeeded in signing the joint projects, adding that the projects enable technicians to focus on joint studies and translate them into an operational road map.

For his part, the Head of the Belarusian delegation said that they have a clear roadmap for economic partnerships through joint projects with Sudan, pointing out that Belarus has the technology and experience. He hoped development of the oil and gas sector to produce energy in Sudan as to provide cheap energy to the citizens through the introduction of technology. He added that Belarus is now studying the field development projects and the organization of networks for the production of gas through an integrated system by utilizing the Belarusian expertise and technology.