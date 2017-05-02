1 May 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Parliament Unanimously Approved FM Statement About Foreign Policy Developments

Khartoum — The National Assembly, in a sitting chaired by its Speaker, Professor Ibrahim Ahmed Omer endorsed statement on developments of foreign policy presented by Foreign Minister, Professor Ibrahim Ghandour.

The statement reviewed developments of external relations during the past period , pointing out that the visit of President of the Republic heading a high-level delegation to Ethiopia last April was important development within context of cementing ties of strategic cooperation and signing of a number of deals covering various domains that enlarged extent of interests between the two brotherly countries.

The Parliament also approved a report prepared by the Transport committee and Committee of Legislation and Justice about Common for Telecommunication Company.

