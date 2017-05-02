Sudan: Governor of North Darfur State, UNAMID Discuss Aspects of Cooperation and Coordination

Al-Fasher — The Acting Governor of North Darfur State and Minister of Animal Resources, Mohamed Beraima discussed, Monday at State Government's General Secretariat with Deputy Head of United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) aspects of cooperation and coordination between the State Government and UNAMID in varzious fields that support s security, peace and stability.

The Acting Governor commended level of cooperation and coordination between the State government and the mission. Referring to efforts made by the State government to realize security and stability as well as its endeavors to make reconciliations among the social components of the State, especially in localities of Taweela and Kabkabiya.

The Deputy Head of UNAMID, on her part, expressed UNAMID appreciation to cooperation and coordination the mission found from the State government that led to success of many programs, praising improvement of security and humanitarian situations the North Darfur State witnessed.

She stressed UNAMID readiness to support the State government efforts in area of conducting reconciliations and solving problem of drinking water.

The meeting assured continuation of cooperation and coordination between the two sides in all fields and doubling efforts for implementing the joint programs and plans and projects that promote peace and stability in the State.