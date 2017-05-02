2 May 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Um Bada Commissioner Calls for Computation of Alien Presence in His Locality

Khartoum — The Commissioner of Um Bada Locality, Abdul Latif Fidaily, has stressed the need to assess the presence of aliens in his locality and to serious work for counting and legalizing their presence in the locality, in Umdurman, Khartoum state.

He said work permission must be linked to legal residence and registration of foreigners and aliens in the state. He said a campaign would be organized targeting those entities that employ foreigners and aliens who have no legal residence permits.

He said those who have crossed into the Sudan from neighboring countries have to be registered and be relocated into makeshift camps before transferring them to Naivasha area before their deportation to their homelands.

This measure, the commissioner stressed, comes in line with directives set by the Khartoum State with regards to alien's presence in the state and efforts made to register and monitor all foreign presence in the state as instructed by the Council of Minister of Khartoum State.

