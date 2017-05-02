1 May 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan, Kenya Discuss Ways of Cooperation in Oil and Gas Industry

Khartoum — The Minister of Oil and Gas Dr. Mohamed Zayid Awad has reviewed ways of Technical cooperation in the oil and gas industry with the Ambassador of the State of Kenya to Sudan Arown K. Suge.

Dr. Awad pointed out to the importance of technical cooperation between the two countries for their pioneering experience in the oil and gas industry, reviewing Sudan more-than-twenty year experience in oil export, which enabled it to indigenize the industry and manage all technical operations within the sector with Sudanese hands, pointing to the promising opportunities in the blocks being prepared for investment as well as the opportunities in the construction of refineries and pipelines.

The minister pointed to the importance of cooperation between the two countries in the implementation of the outcome of the visit of the President of the State of Kenya to Sudan in October last year and his standing on the experience of the oil and gas industry in Sudan from the source to downstream through his visit to the Khartoum refinery.

The Kenyan ambassador expressed his country's desire to cooperate with Sudan in the oil and gas industry in the field of modern technology, training, capacity building and technical cooperation. He affirmed readiness of the Kenyan Ministry of Energy to manage cooperation files in the fields that serve the interests of the two countries, praising the Sudanese oil and gas production revolution.

