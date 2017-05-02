1 May 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Hassabo to Launch Summer Work Program of Khartoum State Students

Khartoum — Vice - President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, will launch Tuesday at the Engineers Corps Square in Omdurman the summer work program of Khartoum State's students, in presence of the Wali (governor) of Khartoum State, Lt. Gen. Abdul-Rahim Mohamed Hussein and members of government.

In a press statement, the Chairman of Khartoum State Students' Union, Hajjo Mohamed Ahmed, said that the students' summer work program in the current year includes implementation several programs and projects for the interest of students and the society and the launching of services community convoys.

He said that the current year's summer program copes with goals of the state for realizing accord and national building, increasing production and realizing economic development.

He affirmed the student's readiness to contribute to the building and production.

