1 May 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: How to Implement VP Directives On Meeting Requirements for Persons With Disability

Khartoum — A meeting on how to convert instructions by the Vice President of the Republic, Hassabou Abdul Rahaman, on how to help implement strategy for helping persons with disabilities in health and medical treatment was held here Monday.

The meeting which was chaired by the Undersecretary at the Ministry of Federal Health, Isam Mohamed Abdalla, disused the instructions given by the Vice President during the International day on disability also discussed implementation of strategies on early discovery of disabilities to help treatment.

The meeting stressed the need for coordination and cooperation between eh various concerned bodies and with the world health organization (WHO).

