Namibia: NAMAs End With a Bang

Walvis Bay heated up last weekend thanks to the Namibian Annual Music Awards (NAMAs), which officially drew to a close last Saturday night.

The biggest winner was Gazza, who not only channelled his inner Michael Jackson with extravagant dance moves on the stage, but walked away with the most awards including Best Collaboration, Best Album of the Year, Best Male Artist and a well-deserved Special Recognition award.

Never failing to impress, South African television presenter Bonang Matheba wowed the crowd with her incredible MC skills alongside co-hosts Uejaa Kazondunge and Matthew Kapofi, who proudly steered the event on a great journey in captain-like attire.

Newcomers in the industry seemingly took over the awards this year, with Young T winning his first ever awards for Best Kwaito as well as Best Song of the Year for 'Fikulimwe', while songstress Doris clinched the Best Afro Pop (Inclusive of Township Disco) and Best House statues.

Jericho stunned the audience by walking away with Best Rap/Hip-Hop and wasn't shy to own up to his mistakes. "I've messed up and now I'm back," he said after performing in all-white attire for a crowd that was happy to see him back on track.

Right after, Maranatho busted out her vocals alongside South African gospel singer Rebecca Malope, and brought the house down for Jesus.

No stranger to accolades, Oteya added more to her collection with Best Soukous/Kwasa for her track 'Village Boy' and Best Music Video for 'All Or Nothing'.

In a surprising twist, Monique English was announced the new 'Best Female Artist'.

Showing love from SA with a video after his win, Cassper Nyovest was crowned the Pan African Artist of the Year. Although he couldn't make it to the awards, his peers Emtee and Saudi created a buzz on stage with a performance that had the crowd on their feet.

Best Damara Punch went to T-Bozz and Staika who compared the win to having a PhD, while singer Jaleel can officially say he's the 'Newcomer of the Year'.

"I didn't expect it but I believe that when it's supposed to be my turn, God will show me and He did, so I definitely am very grateful and extremely excited for my career's future. This award will open so many more doors for me," Jaleel said in an interview with The Namibian on Monday.

Michael Pulse stole the show with a colourful performance, and scooped the Best R&B award.

The industry awards on Friday night may have been milder compared to the main event as the stage was smaller with a slightly more intimate crowd, but newcomers were shown some love as Bradley Anthony took home Best Kizomba and Best Afrikaans, while Sam-E Lee Jones was named Best Producer thanks to his work on Gazza's 'Pumumu'.