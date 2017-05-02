Namibia: Hilarious Carl Joshua Ncube Shines At the Loft

There are a lot of things Namibians take for granted - like always having electricity.

That is what Zimbabwean comic, Carl Joshua Ncube, tells the crowd in a packed The Loft in Windhoek last Thursday; Windhoek being one of the stops on his 36-city comedy tour.

Starting off with freedom of speech, Ncube hilariously shares how travelling out of Zimbabwe is the only time he can freely talk about Robert Mugabe, but nervously alludes to the fact that because our President is in Zimbabwe at the moment, maybe he is not as free as he thinks he is.

His Mugabe jokes are brilliantly funny, from his imitations of news reporting back home where Mugabe is the only topic discussed on television, to how Zimbabweans' fear of their ruler is so ingrained that even their businesses are named after Bible verses: 'In His Hands Hair Salon' or 'In God We Trust Electronics'.

You have to give it to Ncube for being bold and unafraid to joke about the 37-year ruler, who admits that as a 38-year-old, the only time he hasn't been under Mugabe's rule was when he was still in his mother's womb. And while it is all fun and games, he asks us to keep an eye out for him on social media after the show, to make sure that he hasn't been 'permanently silenced'.

Ncube jokes that while the rest of the world has billboards that welcome tourists to their cities, in Zimbabwe they welcome them with billboards that say 'AIDS Kills!' or 'Get Circumcised', both which are followed by roaring laughter from the crowd.

Frustrated with watching Jamie Oliver on DStv using ingredients that he couldn't find in Zimbabwe, he decided to make his own cooking videos, so when Oliver would say use salmon, Ncube would plop down a tin of Lucky Star, and when Oliver would say 'sprinkle some dill on', he would sprinkle on trusty Aromat.

Being half Shona and half Ndebele, he serenades the crowd to show the difference between the musicality of one of the languages and the harshness of the other, while giving a very intimate dance to a poor woman sitting in the front row who will probably think twice next time before sitting in the front again.

Ncube effortlessly goes from discussing how white people in Zimbabwe have become an endangered species and that he has started a campaign to 'Save the White People', to how no matter how posh the Queen's English by a Zimbabwean might sound, there will always be one word that reveals their true accent.

Ncube cleverly crafted his jokes and took the crowd through all aspects of his very colourful life, from being invited to 'walk with lions' with his white South African friends, to how his chowchow was disappointed when it realised it was going to be adopted by a black family.

Ncube is a comedic genius who will have your eyes watering and leave you gasping for air, and it is clear to see why he has been dubbed one of the funniest comics in southern Africa.