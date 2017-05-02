Sudan: Hassabo Calls for Working Out New Strategy for Development Projects in Darfur

Khartoum — The Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohammed Abdul Rahman gave directives for working out new strategy for the implementation of services and development projects in Darfur and working for the completion of the previous projects which amounted to 1071.

This came when Hasabo met, Monday, the delegation of the Voluntary Repatriation Committee chaired by the Chairman of Darfur Peace Office, Majdi Khalafalla who said in press statements following the meeting that the VP directed the authorities concerned to rehabilitate the camps in the context of the Voluntary repatriation efforts.

He urged the donors to be keen to their commitments towards the development projects in Darfur.