1 May 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Minister of Higher Education Meets Belarus Minister of Natural Resources

Khartoum — Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Dr. Somia Abu Kashawa received on Monday at premises of the Ministry Minister of Natural Resources and Environment of Belarus in presence of Secretary-General of the Ministry and and a number of vice-chancellors of universities.

The Belarusian Minister extended invitation to Dr Abu Kashawa to visit Belarus.

The meeting discussed cooperation between Sudan and Belarus in fields of environment, housing, physical development and agriculture.

Dr Abu Kashawa commended distinguished relations with Belarus in all domains and proposed providing scholarships to Belarussian students in Arabic language and archaeology, besides inviting researchers to visit Sudanese universities through cooperation and coordination between the two sides.

Secretary-General of the Ministry, Professor Azhari Omer Abdul-Bagi called for making partnership between Sudan and Belarus.

