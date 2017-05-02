Sudan: Attorney General Directs Attorneys to Verify Accuracy of Legal Procedure

The Commissioner of Um Bada Locality, Abdul Latif Fidaily, has stressed the need to assess the presence of aliens in his… Read more »

In a circular he issued Monday, the Attorney General also directed the attorneys to ensure during daily morning inspection tours that the arrested persons are receiving good treatment and to write down their remarks and the directives that they have given.

Khartoum — The Attorney General, Omer Mohamed Ahmed, has directed the specialized attorneys to reactivate the powers that are entitled to them by law and to tour the custodies to verify correctness of the procedure adopted against the arrested persons.

