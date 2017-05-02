Sudan: Huda Ibrahim Elected As Deputy At Parliament and Legislature

The Commissioner of Um Bada Locality, Abdul Latif Fidaily, has stressed the need to assess the presence of aliens in his… Read more »

Khartoum — Huda Ibrahim Al-Bashir was sworn in Monday as a deputy at Parliament for the National Congress and the Legislature from the proportional lists to replace Dr. Amira Al-Fadil, whose membership at the Parliament and Legislature has been dropped following her election as the Commissioner for Social Affairs of the African Union.

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.