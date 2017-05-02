Sudan: Al-Basher Receives Saudi Minister for Islamic Affairs

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher received, Monday, at the Guest House, Saudi Minister for Islamic Affairs and Guidance, Dr. Saleh Bin Abdul-Aziz Al-Sheikh in the presence of the Saudi Ambassador to Khartoum.

The Saudi Minister said in press statements that he briefed President Al-Basher on the outcomes of his visit to Sudan and the meetings he held with the scholars and Preachers, affirming the development of Sudan-Saudi relations.

He has pointed out that his country, led by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, H.H. King Salman Bin Abdul-Aziz, appreciates Sudan courageous stances supporting the Arab Alliance in the context of the Decisive Storm, affirming that Sudan plays affective role in the Saudi led-coalition.

He commended the good level of the Sudanese-Saudi political, economic and military relations.

The Saudi official has, further, expressed his country's appreciation to Sudan's participation in the kingdom-led anti-terrorism Islamic Alliance which aims at confronting the terrorist organizations.