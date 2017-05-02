2 May 2017

Tanzania: Kilimanjaro Decries Collapse of Industries, Requests Their Revival

Kilimanjaro regional administration yesterday decried the collapse of almost all big industries in the region, pleading with President John Magufuli to help in their revival. Regional Commissioner (RC) Saidi Meck Sadiki claimed that the previously factories that used to offer thousands of jobs have collapsed, rendering the residents jobless.

The RC told the president and his entourage here that industries like Kibo Paper and Kibo Match closed production, condemning the youth and highly qualified professionals to joblessness. He charged that Kibo Paper was sold to a Nigerian investor but it has since remained dormant for about six years now, only dilapidating.

He cited another bag producing factory and 10 others, which have ceased production. Mr Sadiki expressed concerns on the gradual turning of Moshi into a ghost town with no proactive investors. He said even the Chaggas -the majority natives of Kilimanjaro region are not investing in their region, opting for Arusha, Dar es Salaam, Mwanza and other regions, instead.

He specifically asked the president who spearheads the industrialisation agenda to help in reviving the defunct industries and establish new ones to create jobs and boost production. Responding, President Magufuli said it seems there were mistakes committed in the past that should never be repeated.

He reiterated his pledge to revive industries, including those in Moshi, to create more jobs for the youth.

He said there are regions that have started construction of industries, challenging Kilimanjaro natives who are within and outside the region to come up and invest to generate jobs for their own relatives.

