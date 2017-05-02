2 May 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Stray Elephants Kill Two in Meru, Tharaka-Nithi

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alex Njeru

Two people were killed and two others injured on Monday by elephants in Meru and Tharaka-Nithi counties.

The four elephants strayed from the Meru National Park Sunday night, officials said.

In Tharaka a seventeen-year-old boy from Igumo village was killed while in Meru County a man from Nthambiro village was killed.

A woman from Tharaka who was injured by the furious elephants is receiving treatment at Tharaka Sub-County Hospital.

Meru National Park Senior Warden Tuqa Jirmo told the Nation on phone that Kenya Wild Life Service (KWS) rangers shot dead one of the elephants.

Kenya

Kenyan Workers Get 18 Percent Minimum Wage Rise

While Uganda struggles to conclude the minimum wage debate, neighbors across the border yesterday walked home with an 18… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.