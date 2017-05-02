Kenya: Stray Elephants Kill Two in Meru, Tharaka-Nithi

Two people were killed and two others injured on Monday by elephants in Meru and Tharaka-Nithi counties.

The four elephants strayed from the Meru National Park Sunday night, officials said.

In Tharaka a seventeen-year-old boy from Igumo village was killed while in Meru County a man from Nthambiro village was killed.

A woman from Tharaka who was injured by the furious elephants is receiving treatment at Tharaka Sub-County Hospital.

Meru National Park Senior Warden Tuqa Jirmo told the Nation on phone that Kenya Wild Life Service (KWS) rangers shot dead one of the elephants.