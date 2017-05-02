Kenya: Atwoli Commends Jubilee for Conducting Free, Fair Primaries

Nairobi — The Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Kenya) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has commended President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto for ensuring Jubilee Party primaries were free and fair.

Atwoli, who spoke during Labour Day celebrations at Uhuru Park on Monday, said the two had shown leadership by not meddling with the party primaries even where their close allies lost.

"You two did well by switching off your phones and keeping off. Your Excellency, your deputy lost friends including in his neighbouring constituency Turbo where a Luhya carried the day amid a Kalenjin majority. There is no any democracy other than that," he said.

He said the peaceful primaries are a precursor to peaceful elections come August 8, adding workers need a stable environment before during and after the polls.

"Mr President you lost your closest friend - Jamleck Kamau - and you never intervened. That is the democracy we want and that is a precursor to peaceful elections," he explained.

Among key allies of the president and his deputy who lost in the recently concluded Jubilee primaries include Kiambu Governor William Kabogo, area Woman Representative Anne Nyokabi and the DP's Communications assistant Emmanuel Talam.

Others are Senator Kembi Gitura (Murang'a), Governor Kinuthia Mbugua (Nakuru) and former National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) Chairperson John Mututho (Nakuru gubernatorial contest).

The Labour Day event was also attended Cabinet Secretary for Labour and East African Community Affairs Phyllis Kandie, Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero, Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko (Jubilee gubernatorial flag holder) and Jubilee Party nominee for the Senate race, nominated MP Johnson Sakaja.