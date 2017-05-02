2 May 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Boy, 4, Among Three People Electrocuted in Nairobi Incidents

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — A four-year-old boy was among three people electrocuted in separate incidents within Nairobi following heavy rains Monday.

According to police, the boy died in Makongeni area after he touched a live wire as he played with his colleagues.

"It was reported by James Oyoo Owino that his son Adrian Carlos Omondi aged 4 yrs was playing with other kids when he fell on a hanging live electric cable which electrocuted him," police said.

"He was rushed to the Kaloleni Health Centre where he was pronounced dead on arrival."

Another middle aged man was electrocuted in Ruaka area while the third victim died in Eastleigh.

In the meantime, a three-year-old boy drowned after he fell into a pool of water in Balozi Estate, Muthaiga in Nairobi.

Adrian Njeru Mwaniki had been playing with his friends in the estate when he slipped into a pool of water and drowned.

Police were called and collected the body.

