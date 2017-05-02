Nigeria: 'Increase Budgetary Allocation for Malaria'

The Federal Government and its partners have been enjoined to increase budgetary allocation for malaria.

National Coordinator of the National Malaria Elimination Programme, (NMEP) of the Federal Ministry of Health, Dr Audu Bala Mohammed, made the call in Abuja while briefing newsmen as part of activities to mark this year's World Malaria Day.

He said doing so would assist in providing necessary interventions towards tackling the disease in the country.

He urged Nigerians to stop treating all fevers with anti-malaria drugs saying there was need to consult a health provider, to test and confirm that the illness was malaria.

While commending the Federal Government for its efforts in the fight against malaria, Dr Mohammed said that malaria prevalence has declined from 42% in 2010 to 27% in 2015.

"Children under five, and pregnant women are susceptible to malaria, hence adequate measures must be put in place to empower them with information on how to access treatment ," he said.

The National Coordinator urged Nigerians to report any adverse drug reaction to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration Control (NAFDAC).

World Health Organisation (WHO) Country Representative in Nigeria Dr Wondimagegnehu Alemu who was represented by Dr Linda Ozor, said the media had an important role in generating information, and helping the people access quality malaria interventions.

Dr Genevive Ekehof the Catholic Relief Society advised journalists to seek for creative ways of passing information on malaria to the public.